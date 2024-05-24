What if WWE RAW star blindsides Gunther and costs him the King of the Ring title? Exploring the betrayal

Gunther will compete in the finals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament at WWE's upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. However, the match could see a shocking turn of events. What if a RAW Superstar betrays The Ring General and takes away his crowning moment?

The name in question is Ludwig Kaiser. The 33-year-old star has been on his own for a while as he has been carving his path on the red brand all by himself. He could blindside the Imperium leader in the finals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament and cost him the match. The prospect of it happening is plausible as WWE is known for delivering shockers when fans least expect it.

Kaiser backstabbing Gunther will give rise to one of the most shocking betrayals in the history of the Stamford-based promotion. He could attack the former Intercontinental Champion to cut all ties and make a bold statement that he would not take commands from anyone. Besides, a feud with The Ring General will put Ludwig Kaiser in the limelight and elevate his career.

This could put both the Imperium members in a rivalry that could go on for a month or two. While this will significantly benefit Kaiser and mark his own territory in the singles division, it will also prepare Gunther as an indomitable force who could tread on his own without having anyone by his side.

Gunther's fate for SummerSlam 2024 may be decided at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H made a huge announcement yesterday regarding the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournament. The Game raised the stakes of the contest and revealed that the winners of both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will receive a world title shot against the champions of their respective brands at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event this year.

When it comes to the King of the Ring tournament, Gunther is one of the strongest contenders to win the coveted crown as he is already in the finals. Therefore, his fate for SummerSlam 2024 could be sealed at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Ring General could receive a World Heavyweight Championship opportunity at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Triple H's announcement has not only raised the stakes of the finals but has also filled exhilaration among fans for the upcoming premium live event.

Therefore, it remains to be seen whether Gunther could make the most out of this opportunity and earn a world championship shot at SummerSlam 2024.