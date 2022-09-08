"I'm actually a little offended" - Bayley on the return of former Universal Champion

WWE Superstar Bayley has stated that she's offended by the return of former Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

The Monster Among Men made his return to WWE on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. News of this circulated in the media just a few days before Braun would show up and interrupt a fatal four-way tag team match.

WWE released Strowman in a round of budget cuts in June 2021. Making his first RAW appearance in a year, Strowman flipped a car and laid waste to eight men before stating that he'd be on Friday's SmackDown.

Bayley made a very different kind of return to WWE recently, coming back from a nasty injury at SummerSlam 2022. The Role Model gave her opinion on Braun Strowman's return on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, declaring that she was disappointed to see a tag match ruined by Strowman:

"I'm actually a little offended because, as a tag team specialist myself, he ruined a perfectly good tag match," she said. (10:25 - 10:32)

Dakota Kai then added that she was also confused as to why Strowman chose to interrupt the match.

What makes Bayley a tag team specialist?

As The Role Model mentioned above, she sees herself as something of a tag team specialist.

It's hard to disagree with her, given that she was crowned one half of the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in 2019, alongside Sasha Banks. The Boss 'n' Hug Connection would even enjoy a second reign with the titles in 2020 during WWE's pandemic era.

Their reigns with the often under-utilized championships lasted 49 and 96 days respectively.

