Former WWE Superstar's return teased during RAW segment with The Miz

WWE teased the return of Braun Strowman in a segment with Tommaso Ciampa and The Miz.

Late last week, news broke that The Monster Among Men would return to WWE. Not long after, it was announced that Strowman had apparently re-signed with the company and would return to TV.

The former Universal Champion's return was heavily teased on this week's edition of WWE RAW, especially during a backstage segment with The Miz and Ciampa.

During an interview, The Miz was asked about his abduction last week. Both he and Ciampa refused to talk about Dexter Lumis when asked. They quickly moved on away from the interview not long after.

As the pair walked away, they were surprised to find an overturned car, smoking away right in front of them. This impressive feat of strength implied the return of the very large Braun Strowman.

Strowman would return just a few segments later, taking out the eight men involved in a four-way tag team bout. These teams included the Street Profits and Los Lotharios.

What did you think of the Braun Strowman tease? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

