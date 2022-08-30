WWE ready to bring back Braun Strowman under one condition - Reports

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, aka Adam Scherr, could be in line for a WWE return as per recent reports. The Head of Creative Triple H is reportedly open to the idea of his return but under one condition.

The landscape of WWE has significantly changed since Vince McMahon's retirement and Triple H taking charge of the creative duties. Several released stars have already returned, including the likes of Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Hit Row. However, The Game isn't done rebuilding the rosters.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported yesterday that Braun Strowman's name has been pitched or discussed for a potential return to WWE. According to a new report by Ringside News, WWE is open to the Monster Among Men's return if it makes sense. The report states that Triple H is open to all ideas, and Strowman's return depends on whether there is a good idea or else it'll get rejected.

Ringside News was told that Triple H is “open to all ideas.” That being said, if Strowman does return, then that means “there’s a good idea behind it.” Additionally, we were told that “If there’s not a good idea, it’ll get rejected.”

A source further told them that Triple H runs the show very differently compared to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and is open to doing what is best for business.

Braun Strowman was released by WWE last year

Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) signed with WWE in 2013 and debuted on Monday Night RAW as a new member of The Wyatt Family in 2015. Soon, he was separated from the faction and became a top singles star.

During his run in the company, he won the Universal Championship, Intercontinental Championship, RAW Tag Team titles, Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and was also Mr. Money in the Bank 2018.

Much to the shock of many, he was released by WWE last year in June as part of their budget cuts. Earlier this year, Adam Scherr announced the formation of a new wrestling promotion with former WWE Superstar EC3, Control Your Narrative (CYN).

Edited by Rahul Madurawe