Bayley says she's "ready to beat up" WWE Hall of Famer following heated Twitter exchange 

Recently, Bayley took to Twitter to express her displeasure in character regarding an upcoming WWE RAW episode, solely based on the fact that it will be hosted from Toronto, Canada. It didn't take long for the Canadian WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to jump onto the matter and send a subtle warning to Bayley.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion even responded stating that her (Trish's) "people need to learn to respect the rehabbed." Bayley then posted an Instagram Story captioned:

"Ready to beat up [Trish Stratus]"

The two have engaged in online banter in the past as well, and this online feud seemingly continues. The two met inside the squared circle twice. The first dates back to Royal Rumble 2018, where both were part of the women's royal rumble. However, their second time was later that year as they competed together on the same team in a 10-Woman Tag Team Match on an episode of RAW. Regardless, fans will certainly be clamoring to see how this rivalry plays out on-screen.

Bayley will compete in a 6-woman Tag Team Match at WWE Clash at the Castle

Following Bianca Belair's successful title defense against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam, Bayley made her long-awaited return. However, the former SmackDown Women's Champion didn't come alone. She was soon joined by Iyo Sky [aka Io Shirai] and Dakota Kai.

The newly-formed faction was later named Control as all three women took to the mic on the following RAW to share their plans as a unit. The three currently have a bone to pick with Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

Four of the six women in the match are competing in the tag team tournament to determine the new WWE Tag Team Women's Champion. Sky and Kai defeated Tamina and Dana Brooke to advance to the semi-finals earlier this week on RAW, while Asuka and Alexa Bliss will take on Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop for in the quarter-finals next week.

