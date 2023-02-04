Bayley sends a three-word message to top WWE star after he's "locked in" as John Cena's opponent at WrestleMania 39

While John Cena is not an active WWE in-ring performer anymore, he is still one of the most popular superstars. The 16-time world champion will reportedly face Austin Theory at this year's WrestleMania. Bayley sent a message to the 25-year-old ahead of the potential dream match.

Austin Theory grew up idolizing Cena. The United States Champion has stated numerous times in the past that he would love to stand across the ring from The Cenation Leader. Theory has even taken shots at John Cena on several occasions, with the most recent one being a few weeks back on RAW. The duo also had an interaction when John last showed up on the red brand.

The former NXT star's dream could come true at WrestleMania 39. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that a match between the two is "locked in" for the Showcase of Immortals. Bayley later posted a picture of herself alongside Theory, stating that it's "now or never" for the 25-year-old.

What all matches are confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 39 other than John Cena vs Austin Theory?

WrestleMania 39 could be one of the greatest wrestling events of all time. The show is scheduled to take place on April 1 and 2, at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

WWE recently announced that WrestleMania 39 broke the company's all-time gate record for any WrestleMania. While the final card for the show is still unclear, a few matches have already been reported by various outlets.

Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley punched their tickets to the Show of Shows by winning their respective Royal Rumble matches. The duo also selected their opponents the following night on RAW.

While for Cody, it was a simple choice as Roman Reigns currently holds both world titles, Rhea Ripley decided to go after Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship. Bianca Belair's opponent will be decided at Elimination Chamber, where six women will battle inside the unforgiving structure to become the #1 contender.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists John Cena vs. Austin Theory is locked in for WrestleMania 39.



No word on whether this will or won’t be a U.S. title match



- WON John Cena vs. Austin Theory is locked in for WrestleMania 39.No word on whether this will or won’t be a U.S. title match- WON https://t.co/El22CGmeP8

Other than the two announced matches, it was also reported that John Cena will return for a match against Austin Theory while Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will challenge IYO SKY and Dakota Kai for the WWE Women's Championship. It should also be noted that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were also reported to face The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team title.

