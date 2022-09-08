Bayley delivers warning after Damage CTRL invades WWE's The Bump

Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai (Damage CTRL) showed up in the studio on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump.

Damage CTRL interrupted and said that they agreed to come to the studio because they thought that host Kayla Braxton would not be there. Braxton was present for the show via webcam. The group then took over the show and told the hosts to leave the set.

The Role Model then went into the production studio and wanted to remove Kayla from the broadcast. She pressed a button to cut Braxton's webcam feed and let out an evil laugh.

Bayley took to Twitter to deliver a message after Damage CTRL invaded WWE's The Bump studio and claimed they control everything.

"We control ALL."

WWE fans react to Bayley's message

Bayley returned to the company at SummerSlam alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. She was out of action for over a year with a torn ACL. The Role Model defeated Aliyah in her first televised match back on a recent episode of RAW.

At Clash at the Castle, Damage CTRL picked up a victory over RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. Bayley pinned the champion to ensure a win for her faction.

Dakota and IYO made it to the tournament finals to determine the new Women's Tag Team Champions. They lost to Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah but the group still has the titles in their sights.

The wrestling world has responded favoribly to the new faction, and many want to see all members of Damage CTRL become champions.

A member of the WWE Universe claimed that Damage CTRL is channeling nWo.

Another fan suggested a future matchup between Toxic Attraction and Damage CTRL on the main roster.

It will be interesting to see when Bayley challenges Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. The two were supposed to compete at Money in the Bank 2021 but Bayley suffered her injury while training leading up to the match.

