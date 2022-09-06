"Something is missing in this picture" - Dakota Kai shares cryptic message ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Dakota Kai has shared an image with IYO SKY on Twitter, hinting that she and her tag partner are not done looking for gold yet.

Dakota and IYO battled Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to determine the new Women's Tag Team Champions on last week's edition of RAW. Aliyah tagged herself in but Dakota and IYO were distracted by Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Aliyah capitalized on the distraction and rolled Dakota up for the pinfall victory.

At Clash at the Castle, Kai and SKY teamed up with Bayley to defeat Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka in a six-woman tag team match. Bayley pinned RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair to secure the victory.

The win in Cardiff seems to have emboldened Kai, as she took to Twitter before tonight's episode of RAW to share an image of herself and IYO SKY, noting that something was missing from the photo. That something can likely be taken to mean the Women's Tag Team Championships.

"Something is missing in this picture. Hm."

How did Bayley feel about Dakota Kai being let go from WWE?

Dakota was released from the company on April 29th. However, after Triple H took over as Head of Creative following Vince McMahon's retirement, the 34-year-old made her return at WWE SummerSlam.

She appeared following the RAW Women's Championship match alongside Bayley and IYO SKY. Bayley was also making her long-awaited return after being out of action for over a year with a torn ACL. The faction's name was revealed to be "Damage Control" at Clash at the Castle.

The Role Model recently spoke with BT Sport and revealed that she was hurt when Dakota was let go by the company:

"She has so much to give. She was just getting to the peak of her career, and the fact that she was let go hurt me personally because she's such a good friend of mine even before WWE and all this. And the fact that we were just letting someone so talented go." (01:00- 01:18)

Some fans were perplexed by Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez capturing the Women's Tag Team Championships. Time will tell if Damage Control earns a rematch for the titles.

Do you think Dakota & IYO should have won the tournament? Let us know in the comments section below.

