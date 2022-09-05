Damage Control was fully realized at WWE Clash at the Castle. The big event featured Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss taking on Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai in a six-woman tag team match.

The new faction featured brand new entrance music and the titantron officially displayed their stable name. After a great introduction, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai went on to defeat their opponents at the WWE Clash at the Castle event.

The trio debuted as a group at WWE SummerSlam. Bayley shocked the world by returning at The Biggest Party of the Summer, before the surprises continued with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY joining her.

Since the faction made its debut, they've created chaos on the RAW brand and even on SmackDown at times. The group made a statement by putting Becky Lynch on the shelf by attacking her already injured arm, and have had regular brawls with the likes of Belair, Asuka, and Bliss.

Now that Damage Control is fully realized following WWE Clash at the Castle, what is the future of the group? Will the faction chase after championship gold? Could they potentially add to their ranks?

Below are 5 directions for Bayley's Damage Control following WWE Clash at the Castle.

#5. Bayley may challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship following WWE Clash at the Castle

Bayley at WWE Clash at the Castle

The six-woman tag team bout at WWE Clash at the Castle was an epic fight. The women battled for nearly twenty minutes and each of the six wrestlers had star-making or star-confirming moments.

Perhaps the most notable part of the six-woman tag team match at WWE Clash at the Castle, however, was the finish. Bianca Belair was pinned after all three members of Damage Control hit her with their finishers in rapid succession. This marked Bianca's first pinfall loss in over 9 months.

Bayley pinned Bianca, which presumably will set up a future title match between the two women. The bout potentially taking place is logical, as the two were going to fight for the SmackDown Women's Championship prior to Bayley's injury in 2021. The two rekindling their rivalry for the RAW Women's Championship will make for exciting television.

#4. The faction may pursue new members

Damage Control

With Damage Control fully realized following their big night at WWE Clash at the Castle, the group may be looking to expand. The faction currently features Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai, but there's no guarantee that the group won't expand.

Bayley has teased that the faction could potentially see more members added in the future. While the group is unlikely to grow to absurd levels like the New World Order did in the 1990s, there's a chance that one or two new superstars could join Bayley's crew.

If the group does expand following their big win at WWE Clash at the Castle, only certain superstars will fit the vibe of the faction. Tegan Nox is the most obvious choice to join the group thanks to her friendship and affiliation with Dakota and Bayley. Another interesting choice would be Shotzi. She's been underutilized on the main roster thus far.

#3. The six-woman rivalry may continue at Extreme Rules after WWE Clash at the Castle

At WWE Clash at the Castle, the trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY defeated Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair after a hard-fought bout. While the win was impressive, there's no guarantee that their rivalry is over.

Extreme Rules is set to be WWE's next major Premium Live Event. After the chaotic brawls the two trios have had, their rivalry may continue at the Extreme Rules show. If it does, their next six-woman tag team bout will likely have a stipulation of some kind.

One possible stipulation the two teams could have if they battle at Extreme Rules is Falls Count Anywhere. Due to how chaotic their brawls have been, the two groups may fight all over the arena. If Falls Count Anywhere, the action will be truly free of restraint.

#2. Damage Control may challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Raquel and Aliyah are the tag team champions

Throughout August, WWE held the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. Eight teams, consisting of superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT battled it out to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions. The titles were vacated earlier in the year when Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the promotion.

Damage Control was represented in the tournament by IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. The talented pair defeated Dana Brooke and Tamina in the opening round before also defeating Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the semi-finals. Unfortunately for the faction, they lost to Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the finals on the RAW before Clash at the Castle.

Dakota Kai noted that she wasn't the legal competitor when the match came to an end. As a result, the finish of the tournament is highly disputed. Damage Control may challenge the new champions to a rematch in an attempt to win the gold. If they do win the belts, the group will become even more powerful and established.

#1. Becky Lynch could return to target Damage Control following WWE Clash at the Castle

At WWE SummerSlam, rivals Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair put on an incredible match for the RAW Women's Championship. Bianca ultimately came out on top, with Becky Lynch hurting her arm during the bout.

After the match, Bayley and her crew made their shocking return and were seemingly ready to target Bianca. An injured Becky surprisingly stood by Bianca, forcing Damage Control to back down. The next night on RAW, however, the trio further injured Lynch and put her on the shelf.

After Damage Control's big win at WWE Clash at the Castle, they may believe the rivalry is behind them. They may be in for a big surprise, but there's a chance that Becky's injury is less severe than fans think and she may show up on television in the near future. Whenever Big Time Becks does return, she'll undoubtedly target Damage Control for what they did to her arm.

What will Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY do after the trio picked up a monumental win at WWE Clash at the Castle? For now, that remains to be seen. No matter what direction the stable goes in, fans will be glued to their seats and excited to see how it all will unfold.

What do you expect Bayley's Damage Control to do following the WWE Clash at the Castle event? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

