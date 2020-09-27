Bayley slams WWE on Twitter ahead of Clash of Champions

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is set to defend her title against Nikki Cross tonight at Clash of Champions. Bayley has been going through a lot recently, with her alliance with "best friend" Sasha Banks coming to an end in an explosive way.

Bayley has now taken to Twitter to slam WWE for not including her championship in a poster for Clash of Champions.

...AND YET YOU SEEM TO HAVE FORGOTTEN TO PICTURE MY CHAMPIONSHIP!!!!!!!!!!

...AND YET YOU SEEM TO HAVE FORGOTTEN TO PICTURE MY CHAMPIONSHIP!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/mq33wNIEsz — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 27, 2020

Bayley in WWE recently

Bayley has been the SmackDown Women's Champion for almost a year. She has dominated the women's division of WWE in the last few months alongside Banks. The two also won the WWE Women's Tag Team titles for the second time, but then lost them to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler last month.

After failing to win the titles back in a rematch, Bayley turned on Banks and attacked her badly. There were several teases of tension between the two for months, before WWE finally pulled the trigger on their break up.

Advertisement

Bayley will be defending her title against Nikki Cross tonight at Clash of Champions, but some rumors have suggested that Nikki might not perform tonight. In any case, we might soon see a full-blown feud between Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for live coverage of Clash of Champions tonight.