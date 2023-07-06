Bayley does not want to face WWE veteran at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Bayley has no plans to turn her war of words with WWE commentator Michael Cole into a WrestleMania rivalry one day.

Over the last few years, the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion has jokingly berated Cole's announcing on many occasions. She recently claimed the 56-year-old wants their back-and-forth exchanges to result in a huge payday at WrestleMania.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Phillipa Hopwood, Bayley revealed her in-character thoughts on what she really thinks of Cole:

"It's a hate-hate relationship. He might love me, but I hate him." [0:54 – 0:57]

Asked about a possible WrestleMania match with the veteran commentator, the SmackDown Superstar quickly shot down the idea:

"Michael Cole? You think he's a dream WrestleMania opponent?!" Bayley responded. "I don't know what interviews you're watching, but he is not my dream opponent. I would beat his big old butt at WrestleMania if I had to." [1:02 – 1:14]

Bayley reveals her dream WWE WrestleMania opponent

In April, Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) lost to Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 39. Bayley added that she would still like to face Lita in a singles match at WWE's biggest event of the year.

Despite being a prominent member of WWE's women's division, Bayley has never competed in a one-on-one WrestleMania bout. So far, all five of her in-ring encounters at The Show of Shows have involved four or more competitors.

Michael Cole, by contrast, has only wrestled once at WrestleMania. In 2011, he defeated fellow commentator Jerry Lawler at WrestleMania 27. WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon later described the match as the worst thing he has witnessed in 60 years.

