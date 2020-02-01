Bayley wants a dream match with WWE Hall of Famer

Bayley has revealed that her dream WWE match would be against Lita. The Hall of Famer has not been in the ring for some time, but the SmackDown champion wants to face her if given a chance.

Talking to SportBible, Bayley claimed that Lita was her favorite growing up. There were rumors that she was set to defend the tag-team titles along with Sasha Banks against Lita and Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 35. However, that did not take place, and instead, they dropped the titles to The IIconics.

Though Bayley wants to have a match with Lita, she has insisted that she will not be begging for it. She also added that Sasha Banks' dream match is against Trish Stratus.

“I mean, I’m not begging for a match with her [Stratus]. I’ve teamed with her once before on Raw — her and Lita — and I know Sasha’s dream match is to wrestle Trish Stratus, so if she came out of retirement for that match, I would be happy. But I would personally love to have a match against Lita.”

Bayley defended her SmackDown women's title against Lacey Evans at Royal Rumble and managed to do so in a convincing win over the Sassy Southern Belle. Whether the feud is set to continue or will she have a new challenger, we will get to know tonight on SmackDown.