Bayley to betray IYO SKY if 31-year-old star returns to WWE? Potential women's feud explored!

Damage CTRL has been a dominant force in WWE for over a year. The group first formed at SummerSlam 2022. Since then, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai have been important figures on television.

IYO and Dakota managed to win the Women's Tag Team Titles on multiple occasions. SKY has also won the WWE Women's Championship recently. While Bayley hasn't held gold in quite some time, she is a decorated star. Still, the lack of title wins for The Role Model may cause some inner turmoil.

The group had apparent issues before IYO's big win at Money in the Bank. While the trio appears on the same page now, The Role Model can't be satisfied with somebody else holding the gold she wants. This may lead to her planning a betrayal of IYO with help from an old friend, Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Monet, was one of WWE's most successful stars. She and Bayley are real-life best friends and held tag team gold together in the past. They've also feuded with each other and earned respect from one another time and time again. Both women have proven to be devious and manipulative.

If Bayley is unhappy with IYO, Banks could return to WWE after being away for over a year, and the pair could kick SKY out of the faction. The Golden Role Models are extremely effective together and would overwhelm The Genius of the Sky. From there, Dakota Kai would be forced to pick a side. It would certainly make for exciting television.

Damage CTRL assaulted Bianca Belair on WWE SmackDown

While it remains unclear when Mercedes Monet will be a free agent and if she'll return to her former home, Damage CTRL is a dominant force even without her. This was proven during the most recent episode of SmackDown.

After Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley and IYO SKY in tag team action, Damage CTRL viciously assaulted Belair backstage. The EST was slammed against crates and had her leg brutalized with a steel chair.

There hasn't been a medical update on Belair since the brutal attack, but there is a strong chance she will be out of action for now. This will allow the terrible trio to reign over the blue brand. Bianca will undoubtedly be seeking revenge upon her return, however.

Will Damage CTRL remain on the same page? After months of issues, that isn't yet clear. If they remain a solid unit, the trio may be borderline unstoppable.

If they end up falling out, Belair and the other stars of SmackDown may be able to cut things off sooner rather than later.

