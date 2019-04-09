Becky Lynch: 3 Storylines To Take Her To The Next Level

Becky Lynch won the Main Event at Wrestlemania 35

Becky Lynch has been the hottest babyface in WWE for a while now. In a short span of time, the tough-talking Irish superstar has bested every opponent in her way. Having been part of many good storylines in the past, she definitely made use of the Royal Rumble victory earlier this year to set herself up for the most important match of her career. She beat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to win both women's singles championships at Wrestlemania 35.

The WWE Universe is already firmly behind Lynch, and in the coming months her popularity could get catapulted even further if any of the following storylines are taken up by the creative team at WWE.

#3 Becky Lynch Vs Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks could shift her focus on Becky after losing the tag team titles at WrestleMania

Back in the day when the Four Horsewomen were still part of NXT trying to earn their way into the main roster, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair were deemed to join the main roster. The NXT brand needed someone to hold the show together - that was when the WWE Universe was properly introduced to Becky Lynch.

Before Sasha Banks left NXT, she had a match against Becky Lynch and fans of NXT still remember that match to be the best one in NXT history and will always stay relevant when people look back on the careers of both these superstars. Although Sasha beat the Lasskicker, Becky Lynch got a standing ovation at the end of the match from the crowd in attendance.

Sasha Banks had a storied feud with Charlotte Flair at the start of her WWE career. At this stage, a rivalry with Becky Lynch could achieve the same level of intrigue. Both women can talk well and can easily take this feud to the next level just with their individual promos; their in-ring work speaks for itself.

