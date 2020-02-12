Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler trade words a day after the biting incident

We can really sink our teeth into this rivalry!

On Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch was viciously assaulted by Shayna Baszler, leaving her writhing and bleeding on the mat. The Queen of Spades wanted to send a message to the RAW Women's Champion and the WWE Universe, that she was not to be messed with.

Boy did she succeed! Exceedingly so, in fact. After choking out The Man, Baszler took it a step too far, taking a chunk out of Lynch's neck in what may go down as the bite of the decade. It was a pretty gruesome image, with the former NXT Women's Champion's face covered in a mask of her victim's blood.

It was a pretty polarizing segment that left half of the fans aching for more and half questioning the motives of Baszler. It has been one day since that situation, but Lynch and Baszler are still going at it.

Becky the Vampire Slayer vs Shayna "Selene" Baszler

Today, WWE held a WrestleMania 37 press conference at the SoFi Stadium, the arena where next year's event will be held. Afterwards, the WWE Superstars in attendance were asked several questions about what's next for them and what they want to see take place at WrestleMania 37.

When Lynch was asked about her injury from Monday Night RAW, she said:

"My neck's a little tender, thanks for asking. Just call me Becky the Vampire Slayer."

Baszler played down Lynch's tough words, reminding her of the reality of the situation.

With a short yet heated history between these two, this is shaping up to be one of the best rivalries of the year.