Becky Lynch to become the only person to achieve a historic feat at Money in the Bank? Potential WWE shocker explored

Becky Lynch is one of the most decorated stars in the WWE women's division, having a career like no other. She is set to face Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank. The Man may win the coveted title, and if she does, Lynch would achieve a historic feat in WWE.

Ad

Big Time Becks would become the only Grand Slam Champion to win the brand-new Women's Intercontinental Championship. There are only seven female WWE superstars who are on the elite list of Grand Slam Champions. However, none of them have won either of the two brand-new women's titles—the Women's United States Championship & the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

But Becky Lynch has a great opportunity to do that at Money in the Bank and immortalize her legacy. The 38-year-old put a very interesting stipulation before Valkyria this week on RAW, stating that she would never challenge the latter for that gold if she failed to dethrone her this time. Lynch was oozing with confidence, as if she were certain to walk out of Money in the Bank as champion.

Ad

Trending

It looks like WWE may have subtly teased that a title change is on the horizon. If Becky Lynch manages to pull off a victory, she will establish herself at the summit of the women's division. Lynch would be the only superstar to etch her name on that elite list. However, this is entirely speculation, and it remains to be seen if it happens or not.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Becky Lynch to embark on a fresh feud after Money in the Bank?

Becky Lynch has been involved in a heated feud with Lyra Valkyria since RAW after WrestleMania 41. This rivalry has reached a whole new level and is expected to culminate at the upcoming premium live event. What adds credibility to this is the intriguing stipulation that's been added to this bout.

Ad

If Lynch ends up with yet another setback, she will never challenge Valkyria for the coveted title. However, if The Man manages to dethrone the 28-year-old, the latter would have to raise her hand and walk away. In either case, this feud will probably see its final chapter at Money in the Bank.

Becky Lynch is expected to be involved in a fresh feud after the upcoming spectacle. She is likely to revisit her rivalry with Bayley on Monday Night RAW. The Role Model has been absent from television since getting attacked by Lynch backstage ahead of WrestleMania 41 Night One.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Hence, she could return, looking for revenge on The Man, marking the onset of a fresh feud between the two stars. However, only time will tell what happens after Money in the Bank.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More