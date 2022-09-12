Becky Lynch says former WWE Women's Champion has to improve if she wants a match with her

Top WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently had some harsh words for Ronda Rousey and her in-ring skills.

Since Rousey debuted in WWE, one superstar many fans have been waiting to see her face off against is Lynch. Both women are arguably the two biggest female stars in the company, therefore a match of this magnitude can logically only go down at WrestleMania.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, the Irishwoman was asked if she would be interested in facing off against The Baddest Woman on The Planet at Mania next year.

"Maybe if she starts training a little bit more," Lynch said. "Maybe, if she gets a little better." H/T Wrestling Inc

A singles match between the pair has almost come to fruition on a couple of occasions, in 2018 they were scheduled to face off at the Survivor Series before Lynch got injured, and their WrestleMania showdown in 2019 became a triple threat match as Charlotte Flair was added to the contest.

Becky Lynch believes Ronda Rousey has no respect for WWE

Despite the fact that they have never wrestled one-on-one, the two former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champions can't seem to not talk trash about one another.

During a recent interview with Rachel DeMita on ESPN's Courtside Club podcast, Lynch was asked how she feels about Ronda's time in WWE since she returned in early 2022 after giving birth to her first child last year.

"I think [Ronda Rousey] doesn't respect it as much as she should. I mean, she's gone off on tangents disrespecting the sport that I've given my life to, that I love, that I obsess about. Both of us have come back from having a child, and one has come back better than ever, and one has not."

Whilst Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania next year is the desired Women's title match for many, the Irish star has been out of action with a shoulder injury since August with no estimated date regarding her return.

