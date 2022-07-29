"Doesn't respect it as much as she should" - Becky Lynch slams top superstar for disrespecting WWE

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has taken a shot at Ronda Rousey, claiming she is much better than the former SmackDown Women's Champion. She feels The Baddest Woman on the Planet does not respect wrestling enough.

Rousey and Lynch are no strangers to each other. They were once locked in a bitter feud filled with vicious promos and the blurring of lines between fiction and reality. One of those instances came right after the former UFC fighter's heel turn in 2019, as she outright said that WWE is scripted during a vlog.

Becky Lynch referenced that moment during an interview with Rachel DeMita on ESPN's Courtside Club podcast. The six-time Women's Champion believes she returned better than ever after giving birth and Ronda Rousey did not, putting it down to hard work. Here is what she said:

"I think (Ronda Rousey) doesn't respect it as much as she should. I mean, she's gone off on tangents disrespecting the sport that I've given my life to, that I love, that I obsess about," said Becky Lynch. "Both of us have come back from having a child, and one has come back better than ever, and one has not. I'm the one who's come back better than ever, and I think that you need that respect for this business, that obsession for this business to be able to do that. I don't think that she puts as much work in, she doesn't put as much work in as I do, and it shows." (32:38-33:16)

Becky Lynch won the SmackDown Women's Championship on her WWE return at SummerSlam last year. While she doesn't have a title now, Big Time Becks has not slowed down. Ronda Rousey came back and won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and also won the title, before recently losing it to Liv Morgan.

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey hope to win big at WWE SummerSlam

Both stars will head into SummerSlam as the challengers in their respective Women's Championship matches. However, it doesn't seem likely that either Ronda Rousey or Becky Lynch will leave Nashville with any gold.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet will challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Title. While this seems like a mismatch, it comes only four weeks after the new champion won the belt. Morgan looks set to retain after a tough contest.

Meanwhile, on the RAW side, Lynch hopes to regain the title she lost to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. However, The EST of WWE looks determined to end their feud on top, doing so at the same event their saga began last year - SummerSlam.

It will be interesting to see how these two WWE Women's Championship matches transpire at SummerSlam. Do you think either of them will feature a title change? Leave your predictions in the comments section!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Courtside Club with Rachel DeMita with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

