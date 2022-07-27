5 Last-minute changes WWE can make at SummerSlam: Star returns after 12 months, Cash-in, Major squash

SummerSlam 2022 takes place this Saturday, and WWE has done a great job with the card. While there are a few rematches, many of them are set to feature brand new storyline developments.

The company was cornered into booking Brock Lesnar as Roman Reigns' opponent after injuries to Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. However, other smart choices make SummerSlam an exciting show. A few last-minute changes can add further excitement to the show.

With Triple H now at the helm of WWE's creative team, he reportedly wants to make a creative splash at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Some of the following entries would represent that, while others may result from previous booking decisions.

With that in mind, here are five last-minute changes WWE can make to SummerSlam.

#5. Ciampa plays a massive part in The Miz vs. Logan Paul match

It is no secret that Triple H is a big fan of Ciampa. The Blackheart was one of the standout stars on the black and gold brand and repaid The Game's faith in him with outstanding performances.

However, Ciampa hasn't had the best run on WWE RAW. He is seen as The Miz's lackey, attacking whoever The A-Lister feuds with. Despite that, the former NXT Champion continues to deliver excellent promos with the scraps he is fed.

Triple H may look to elevate Ciampa from his current position, with SummerSlam a great place to do it. He can influence the outcome of The Miz's match against Logan Paul, either helping him or costing him. It would strengthen the story between the two, whether it is as tag team partners or rivals.

#4. Edge returns to action at WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam return incoming?

WWE Hall of Famer Edge was reportedly set to return to action this week on RAW before travel issues stopped it from happening. It would have been his first appearance since getting ousted from The Judgment Day.

Had he showed up at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, it would have probably been to cost Finn Balor and Damian Priest their match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. While the father-son won, they will face The Judgment Day again at SummerSlam in a No-Disqualification match.

WWE may have booked this rematch at the last minute to accommodate Edge's return. It would only add to the memorable moments at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, if the Hall of Famer shows up, he might not be the only returning star.

#3. Bayley causes a No Contest between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan

WWE is seemingly split between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey ahead of SummerSlam. There is no clear indication on who will win, with the current SmackDown Women's Champion being the fan favorite heading into the Saturday night show.

Triple H could make a major statement by booking Morgan to defeat Rousey clean, but that may be a move too bold even for The Cerebral Assassin. Instead, someone can interfere and end the match without a winner. That someone should be Bayley.

The Role Model has been out for over a year due to an ACL injury but looks to be back in action soon. She is reportedly scheduled to be in Nashville this weekend, which could lead to a monumental return at WWE SummerSlam.

Attacking Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey would be quite the way to announce it.

#2. Bianca Belair squashes Becky Lynch in less than a minute

Well, well, well, how the turntables

Speaking of bold decisions, Triple H could book one of the biggest stars he ever created to be squashed.

Becky Lynch's case has been quite interesting on Monday Night RAW. She underwent a downward spiral after losing the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 but recently stopped the rut by winning her feud with Asuka.

However, after taking one step forward, Bianca Belair can knock Big Time Becks off the track with a supremely quick victory.

Last year's SummerSlam saw Lynch defeat The EST of WWE in 26 seconds. A role reversal this year would be poetic, with Belair being elevated. Meanwhile, as Becky Lynch reaches rock bottom, it could serve as the first step towards her babyface turn.

#1. Theory cashes in his Money in the Bank contract after the main event of SummerSlam

If we only look at this week's episode of RAW, one may feel that Theory's WWE future looks bleak. Well, at least his immediate future. Roman Reigns roasted him in a promo, stating that his "daddy" is not here anymore.

The Tribal Chief then sent a clear message to Mr. Money in the Bank after The Usos laid him out. These events might enrage Theory to the point of blind determination. The 24-year-old could proceed with his plan of cashing in his contract at SummerSlam.

Reigns will likely remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after his match against Brock Lesnar, leading to Theory's Money in the Bank cash-in. If that happens, he isn't likely to win the world title.

However, this wouldn't be done to completely bury Vince McMahon's protégé, instead acting as more of a reset now that the former Chairman has retired. Theory is seemingly not ready to become world champion yet, and there is time for WWE to continue building him to that point.

Which of these do you think will happen at SummerSlam? Leave your predictions in the comments below.

