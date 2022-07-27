Backstage update on Edge's return to WWE

Edge was reportedly planned for a return to WWE TV on this week's Monday Night RAW, but travel issues reportedly stopped that from happening.

Last night's episode of the red brand was noteworthy for several reasons. It was the go-home edition of RAW for the company's upcoming premium live event SummerSlam on Saturday. The show also marked 20 years since Rey Mysterio's debut and emanated from Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, NYC. It was also the first episode since Vince McMahon's departure.

Last night's show could've been made all the more special if The Rated-R Superstar's made his WWE return. The Hall of Famer has not been seen on TV since he was betrayed by The Judgment Day last month.

Fightful Select recently reported that the 48-year-old was scheduled to return to RAW this week, and that plans for him to travel to New York were put in place. It was later reported that "at least one element" of his travel accommodations was canceled, resulting in Edge not appearing on the show.

Strange and cryptic vignettes have been airing on WWE TV ever since Money in the Bank, showing memoribilia pieces of many superstars from the 2000s. While there was a lot of speculation about the subject of those vignettes when they first aired - from Bray Wyatt to Gable Steveson, it is now a general consensus that the videos were a teaser for Edge's return.

Edge has an enviable record at SummerSlam

The Undertaker's WrestleMania record is often brought up in the conversation of wrestling's greatest statistics, 25 matches won and a 21 match winning streak at the Showcase of the Immortals. However, Edge's remarkable record at SummerSlam is also noteworthy.

The Hall of Famer has a 12-2 record in his appearances at the Biggest Party of the Summer. While the record for most matches at the event lies with Randy Orton and The Deadman at 16 each, both have had many more losses with records of 8-7-1 and 10-5-1 respectively. While John Cena is third highest on the list of most matches at the event with 15.

With him not appearing on last night's RAW, it looks like The Hall of Famer will probably not even appear at SummerSlam. But as is always said, never say never in WWE.

