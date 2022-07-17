Major sign Bayley could potentially return to WWE at SummerSlam

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley could reportedly make a return to the company at this month's SummerSlam show, reportedly.

Bayley has been on the sidelines for a year, after tearing her ACL while training at WWE's Performance Center. The two-time SmackDown Women's Champion's last match came on the Blue brand in June 2021, when she teamed up with Seth Rollins to face the team of Cesaro and Bianca Belair.

As per PWInsider, Bayley is scheduled to be in Nashville, the city where this year's SummerSlam show will take place.

"For those who have asked about the status of Bayley and when she's slated to return to WWE programming, PWInsider.com has learned she is scheduled to be in Nashville for SummerSlam weekend. Bayley has been out of action since last summer after tearing her ACL while working out in the WWE Performance Center to prepare for the company's return to live crowds in the post-Thunderdome era."

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Bayley has now officially been out of action for ONE FULL YEAR now.



Crazy.



Only a matter of time 🤞🤞🤞 Bayley has now officially been out of action for ONE FULL YEAR now.Crazy.Only a matter of time 🤞🤞🤞 https://t.co/Sw0caOLBUD BAYLEY 365 SAYS RESPECT THE INJURED!!!!!!!!!!!!! twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta… BAYLEY 365 SAYS RESPECT THE INJURED!!!!!!!!!!!!! twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta…

Bayley was a part of the Blue brand before her injury, but wasn't drafted last year.

What could be in store for Bayley when she returns to WWE?

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @WWE_MandyRose @WWENXT Idk maybs some1 u wouldn’t expect wat u think @WWE_MandyRose @WWENXT Idk maybs some1 u wouldn’t expect wat u think

Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women's title at SummerSlam, where she will face former champion Ronda Rousey. This could be a match where Bayley could make an appearance and interfere to set up a new feud.

Bayley also recently teased at potentially being Mandy Rose's next opponent on the NXT brand. Rose is the current NXT Women's Champion and has held the title for over 250 days, winning it from Raquel González at last year's Halloween Havoc show.

Bayley reportedly trained for several days at the Performance Center, indicating that she's back to full fitness and ready for a return. It will give a boost to the women's division and she will likely get a huge ovation from the fans upon her return.

