Positive update on the WWE return of Bayley

The WWE Universe might not have to wait long to see Bayley return to in-ring action!

The former women's champion has been out of action since July last year after suffering a torn ACL while training at the company's Performance Center. She was scheduled to face Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank 2021. However, those plans were nixed after her unfortunate injury.

As per a recent report from PWInsider, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was spotted at the promotion's Performance Center in Orlando multiple times this week. This could mean that she is back training in the squared circle and could soon make her much-awaited return.

"Bayley was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for several days earlier this week, PWInsider.com can confirm."

Bayley teamed up with Seth Rollins in her last WWE match

The Role Model's last match for the Stamford-based promotion was on the June 25th edition of Friday Night SmackDown. She teamed up with Seth Rollins to defeat Cesaro and Bianca Belair in a Mixed Tag Team bout.

Bayley was embroiled in a feud with Bianca Belair on the blue brand before her injury. The two women also collided in a Hell in a Cell match for the SmackDown Women's Championship, which was won by Bianca. The EST of WWE also defeated the Role Model in a title match at WrestleMania Backlash a month prior.

They were slated to lock horns once again at Money in the Bank, but an injury to Bayley derailed those plans. The injury also meant that she was undrafted after the 2021 Draft, therefore making her a free agent.

The former tag team champion has been very active on social media during her time on the sidelines. The Role Model is often seen engaging in banter with fans and even trolling them at several instances. She also recently congratulated Liv Morgan on her first title win in the company.

With Liv now spearheading the blue brand, it'll be interesting to see how WWE books the return of the longest reigning SmackDown Women's Champion. Her status as a free agent means she could also go after Bianca Belair as the duo have some unfinished business.

