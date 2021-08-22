Becky Lynch breaks silence after squashing Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam

Becky Lynch has broken her silence after her surprise return and a dominant win over Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam 2021.

At The Biggest Party Of The Summer, Bianca Belair was scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women's Title against Sasha Banks.

The Boss was removed from the match heading into the show, with Carmella being announced as her replacement.

To the surprise of fans, Becky Lynch's music hit and The Man made her return to WWE. Lynch made quick work of Carmella and challenged Belair to a match.

Becky Lynch defeated Belair quickly to win the SmackDown Women's Title, a result that has left many fans divided.

Here's what Becky Lynch had to say following her big win at SummerSlam:

"I’m back," said Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch's previous title reign lasted 398 days

Becky Lynch's legendary RAW Women's Title run ended last year when she had to vacate the belt due to her pregnancy. Lynch handed over her title to Asuka, who had won the 2020 Women's Money In The Bank briefcase at the namesake event.

Lynch went on a hiatus, and no one had any idea about The Man's possible return to WWE TV. She had the following to say shortly after she went on a break:

"I feel like I've achieved nearly everything I could achieve in wrestling. I think there's nothing more important than family. And I'm so excited to experience that and to have this other person that is half me and half the love of my life that I get to show love," said Becky.

HQ images of Becky Lynch winning the Smackdown Women's Championship at WWE Summerslam. Photos provided by @WWE. pic.twitter.com/7YPlWps5Dz — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) August 22, 2021

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins went on to have their first child named Roux on December 4, 2020. During her time away from wrestling, Lynch trolled fans by hinting at a possible return.

She finally made her long-awaited return to WWE tonight, and the reaction is mixed at best. Many fans were unhappy with Becky Lynch squashing someone of the caliber of Bianca Belair in a matter of seconds.

What do you think? Share your immediate reaction to Becky Lynch's return and SmackDown Women's title win!

Edited by Alan John