Becky Lynch trolls fans in congratulatory message for Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch is trolling the WWE Universe again ahead of Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

Becky Lynch recently made a big tease ahead of Night One of WrestleMania 37 on her official Instagram handle. She wrote an interesting caption in her post with the first letters of every word-combining to form "Night One".

Becky Lynch has now congratulated Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks on their SmackDown Women's Title match at WrestleMania 37. The Man also added the following message to her tweet in the same vein as her previous tease.

All capital letters combine to form "Night Two". She decided against raising fans' hopes this time around though and added in her tweet that she's kidding.

"Nothing Is Guaranteed Here Tonight Tomorrow What’s next Over. Just kidding! Congratulations @SashaBanksWWE and @BiancaBelairWWE. Way to make history," said Becky Lynch in her tweet.

Nothing

Is

Guaranteed

Here

Tonight

Tomorrow

What’s next

Over



Just kidding! Congratulations @SashaBanksWWE and @BiancaBelairWWE . Way to make history — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 11, 2021

Becky Lynch hasn't wrestled for about a year now

Becky Lynch was WWE's most popular star in 2019 and was the winner of the first-ever Women's main event in WrestleMania history. She defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 to become the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

Becky Lynch carried the RAW Women's title on her shoulder for more than a year and successfully defended it against some of WWE's best female performers. The Man finally vacated the Championship due to her pregnancy and took a hiatus from WWE.

WWE President Nick Khan recently gave fans a ray of hope when he stated that Becky Lynch will return to the company sometime in the future.

She is still one of the biggest superstars in WWE and is guaranteed to receive a huge pop when she finally makes her return.

Lynch has made it clear in her latest tweet that she's simply having some fun at the fans' expense.

Is Becky really kidding this time around as she stated in her tweet or are we in for a big return on Night Two of WrestleMania 37? Sound off your thoughts in the comment section!