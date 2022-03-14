Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's real-life issues: What did Seth Rollins say about it?

In October 2021, reports revealed that WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were not seeing eye-to-eye behind the scenes.

Details emerged following a title exchange segment on SmackDown, which seemingly did not go to plan. The awkward exchange saw then-RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair drop her title to the ground, with Becky Lynch throwing her then-SmackDown Women's title at The Queen.

The exchange occurred because Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair got drafted during the 2021 WWE Draft. It meant the women's titles switched brands, so WWE booked the segment to ensure it assigned each champion to the correct show.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Big Time Becks disclosed she lost her temper because of the situation and got into it backstage with Charlotte, resulting in a heated row between the pair.

Lynch also explained that Flair was challenging to work with, but a few weeks later, the duo ultimately squared off at Survivor Series 2021. The Champion vs. Champion non-title match ran for over 18 minutes and saw Becky pin Charlotte.

Outside the ring, Lynch is married to fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins. Their first child, Roux, was born on December 4, 2020. So what is Rollins' take on the situation?

The former Universal Champion spoke to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport following his wife's match with Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series 2021:

"I can't even relate to the experience. She probably went throughout there tonight. It's one thing to go out and perform at a high level on a pay-per-view, having a near one-year-old baby that you also have to take care of. But when you have fallen out with your best friend, and I can tell you legitimately, that's been a process, it's been going on for years. It really reached a boiling point recently, as all the reports have said, so there's nothing about going into this match that she was comfortable with."

After Seth Rollins' comments, did Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair step into the ring again after Survivor Series 2021?

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair met each other in the ring once again in December 2021. Following SmackDown at Staples Center, Sasha Banks defeated Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair in a Fatal 4-Way Match. The match wasn't televised and was for the paying audience only.

Whether we'll get another Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair installment in the future remains to be seen. However, if they ever collide again, it'll be more significant than ever before.

