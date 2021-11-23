“It really reached a boiling point recently” - Seth Rollins opens up about real-life issues between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

Seth Rollins can't relate to the experience Becky Lynch went through against Charlotte Flair last night at Survivor Series.

Following WWE Survivor Series, Seth Rollins spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport about a variety of subjects. When asked about his wife Becky Lynch's match against Charlotte Flair, Rollins revealed their friendship has been falling apart for a while now and just recently reached its boiling point.

"I can't even relate to the experience she probably went throughout there tonight," Seth Rollins said. "It's one thing to go out and perform at a high level on a pay-per-view, having a near one-year-old baby that you also have to take care of. But when you have fallen out with your best friend, and I can tell you legitimately, that's been a process it's been going on for years. And it really reached a boiling point recently, as all the reports have said, so there is nothing about going into this match that she was comfortable with."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Absolute pleasure talking to @WWERollins last night after his SS match. What a gentleman. Appreciate his time very much. Here’s a portion of our chat where we talked about the tension between his wife, @BeckyLynchWWE , and Charlotte Flair. Absolute pleasure talking to @WWERollins last night after his SS match. What a gentleman. Appreciate his time very much. Here’s a portion of our chat where we talked about the tension between his wife, @BeckyLynchWWE, and Charlotte Flair. https://t.co/ekA6lb8OOW

Seth Rollins hopes Becky Lynch is in a good place after Survivor Series match with Charlotte Flair

As far as the match goes, Rollins believes Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair "killed it out there" and hopes that she's in a good place after such an experience.

"So I imagine that it was an extremely cathartic experience for her," Seth Rollins continued. "I'd been out there and had matches where there wasn't that much tension, and it brought me to tears when I came back. So I can only assume that she's in a real interesting place, hopefully, a good place because they both killed it out there. And I was really proud of her and everything she has done and did tonight."

With Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair now on different brands for the foreseeable future, perhaps cooler heads will prevail, and these former best friends can reconcile somewhere down the line.

What do you make of Seth Rollins' comments? Do you think Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will ever bury the hatchet? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit WWE on BT Sport with a link back to this article for the transcription.

A current WWE star says that he would p**p his pants if he wrestles Cesaro at WrestleMania here

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Do you see Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair becoming friends again in the future? Yes No 2 votes so far