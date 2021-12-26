Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, & Sasha Banks - Who is the best wrestler?

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks are responsible for changing the perception of women's wrestling. Once upon a time, 'the girls' match' was designed to titillate, to capture the 18-34 male demographic, to be a sideshow and not the main event attraction.

With Bayley in tow, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks have taken women's wrestling to the main event and beyond. In every encounter, they have elevated one another, setting new benchmarks in the women's division.

But who is the best in-ring performer among the three?

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks - Who is the best wrestler?

Becky Lynch defeated both Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair in the promo department, in a similar article written by this humble author. Unfortunately, she may have to slip into third place in this particular instance.

The fact of the matter is that as good as she is in the ring, both Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair are superior. This is not to say that Becky Lynch isn't a fantastic storyteller in the ring at all. Her incredible body of work speaks for itself.

But who grabs first place then, among Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks? The topmost podium in this instance may be reserved for The Boss because not only is her offense something to behold, but she also makes her opponent look like a million bucks. An interesting case in point is this year's WrestleMania main-event, where Sasha Banks officially put Bianca Belair on the map.

In conclusion, Sasha Banks is the best worker, the best 'seller', the best storyteller in the ring. Becky Lynch grabs this distinction on the microphone. Charlotte Flair excels in both of these departments and is perhaps the most complete sports entertainer in the women's division.

As always, remember that this is one man's opinion. If you have a different viewpoint, let us know in the comments.

