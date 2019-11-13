Becky Lynch comments on possibly becoming Universal Champion

Does Becky Lynch have aspirations of becoming Universal Champion?

You'll be hard-pressed to find anyone in professional wrestling that has had a better year than Becky Lynch. Ever since attacking Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2018, 'The Man' has been on a meteoric rise to the top of the industry.

She's broken a number of glass ceilings, including winning the first-ever all women's main event at WrestleMania and becoming the first-ever female cover star of a WWE 2K game.

She's accomplished almost everything there is for a women's Superstar in WWE. She's won the Royal Rumble, main-evented WrestleMania, and become Women's Champion on multiple occasions. In fact she's the only woman to hold both the RAW and SmackDown titles at the same time. Outside of becoming a Women's Tag Team Champion, she's checked all the boxes.

In less than two weeks' time Lynch will become the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion in company history, but what about the future? Does 'The Man' have aspirations of going where no woman has gone before? Does she want a shot at the Universal Championship one day?

Sam Roberts of Ringside Collectibles caught up with 'The Man' and asked her that very question:

"Here's the thing... I don't know that that's necessary, because in my eyes this is the top title in the company... No, not in my eyes. This is the top Title in the company! I am the one who defends it the most. I'm the one who made it the most. There's no doubt about it. This is the top title in the company."

You can watch the full interview below:

Next up for Lynch is Survivor Series where she'll take on SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler in a triple threat match. The day after Survivor Series is when she could tie Ronda Rousey for the longest reign as RAW Women's Champion.

Would you want to see Becky or any other female star become the Universal Champion one day? Let us know in the comments section below.

