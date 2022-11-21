Becky Lynch once compared a 3-time champion to a toilet

Back in 2019, then-RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch took a massive shot at fellow WWE Superstar Nia Jax.

Big Time Becks was victorious in the main event of WrestleMania 35 in 2019. She spent the better part of the year as one of the top stars in the company. Following Becky's win at 'Mania, she kicked off a feud with Lacey Evans on RAW.

At one point during the feud, Evans took a jibe at Lynch by posting a clip in which she could be seen cleaning the toilet with a Becky Lynch T-shirt. Lynch responded to the video with a shot at her former rival Nia Jax and compared her to a toilet.

The former RAW Women's Champion wasn't thrilled with Lynch's tweet and responded to the same with a barrage of insults. Jax later deleted the tweet, but here's exactly what she said:

"Bi*ch, go back to tanking ratings and making your two “belts” completely irrelevant. While you’re at it, have @LaceyEvansWWE teach you how to take a proper shower, you moldy cabbage smelling ginger."

Becky Lynch considers Nia Jax's punch a "blessing in disguise"

Nia Jax accidentally punched The Man on the road to Survivor Series 2018. The resulting injury forced Lynch out of her scheduled match against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. Fortunately, Lynch's star power only got bigger over the next few weeks as she went on to headline WrestleMania 35.

Here's what Lynch said about Jax's accidental punch on RAW:

“So yeah, 100% it was a blessing in disguise. I don't know what would have happened otherwise. We would have had our match, I probably would have won. Who knows? Who knows what would have happened? It's so hard to tell, but I am very grateful for everything that happened along the way," she said. [H/T Republic World]

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE Unrelated to anything, but in Ireland the slang word for ‘toilet’ is ‘Jax.’ Unrelated to anything, but in Ireland the slang word for ‘toilet’ is ‘Jax.’

It seems like Jax still isn't too fond of Becky Lynch, judging by a recent comment she made about the WWE Superstar. Earlier this year, Jax stated in an Instagram Q&A session that Lynch doesn't have a good friendship with anyone.

What was your initial reaction to Nia Jax's profane rant in response to Becky Lynch comparing her to a toilet?

