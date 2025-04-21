Becky Lynch to confront CM Punk on RAW weeks after deleting her controversial tweet? Exploring the possibility

Last night at WrestleMania 41, Becky Lynch made her triumphant return to WWE after she was revealed to be the surprise tag team partner for the Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria.
It would turn out to be a night to remember as the Irish duo defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
With WrestleMania 41 behind her, many are wondering what is next for The Man. One thing fans could see on RAW tonight is Lynch confronting CM Punk, her husband's rival, Seth Rollins.
During her absence from the company, CM Punk recently addressed Lynch on RAW in a promo in the build up to 'Mania, instructing her to come "get her man".
This led to Lynch responding on social media, with the Irishwoman alluding to Punk's friendship with NXT star Roxanne Perez. A post she has since deleted.
With Becky Lynch always one to back up her husband, do not be surprised if she gets in the face of the Second City Saint tonight on RAW.
Becky Lynch speaks on her WWE status following her return at WrestleMania 41
Having been out of action for almost a year, fans have been wondering if Lynch will look to take a more part-time schedule after he return at Mania.
During the WrestleMania 41 Post Show Press Conference, the former Women's World Champion revealed that she has no intention of working a lighter schedule.
"Yeah. The Man don't do part-time. Come on now, yeah. When I go, I go hard. I go hard until I can go no more. Or until I take another break," Lynch said.
With her victory at WrestleMania 41 this past weekend, Lynch has now become a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion, first with her hero Lita and now alongside her fellow countrywoman in Lyra Valkyria.
