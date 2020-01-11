Becky Lynch denies contract extension report
Jan 11, 2020 IST
News broke earlier today that Becky Lynch had signed a contract extension with the WWE some time in 2019. The length of the contract was not disclosed, but it was reportedly to the tune of $1 million a year. The original report came from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.
The subject of her contract situation has become part of a storyline on WWE programming in recent weeks. The Man said she used the leverage of her expiring contract to secure a match with Asuka from WWE management, starting things off with this tweet:
Now The Man has sent out a new tweet denying that she has signed a new deal with the WWE. She did, however, indicate that a new deal is on the horizon.
It remains to be seen whether the report is false or if The Man is simply keeping up with Kayfabe to further drive her storyline with Asuka. If Lynch hasn't inked a new deal she remains one of several stars under contract negotiations with the WWE, joining the likes of Rusev and The Revival.
We will update you on the situation as soon as we know more details.