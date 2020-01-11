Becky Lynch denies contract extension report

Hold the phone on that recent contract extension report

News broke earlier today that Becky Lynch had signed a contract extension with the WWE some time in 2019. The length of the contract was not disclosed, but it was reportedly to the tune of $1 million a year. The original report came from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

The subject of her contract situation has become part of a storyline on WWE programming in recent weeks. The Man said she used the leverage of her expiring contract to secure a match with Asuka from WWE management, starting things off with this tweet:

It’s amazing what they’ll give you when you remind them your contract is coming up soon. More to say on Raw. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 30, 2019

Now The Man has sent out a new tweet denying that she has signed a new deal with the WWE. She did, however, indicate that a new deal is on the horizon.

Report not true. Haven’t signed anything new in years. Deal coming up soon. https://t.co/tpqTzGNM0y — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 10, 2020

It remains to be seen whether the report is false or if The Man is simply keeping up with Kayfabe to further drive her storyline with Asuka. If Lynch hasn't inked a new deal she remains one of several stars under contract negotiations with the WWE, joining the likes of Rusev and The Revival.

We will update you on the situation as soon as we know more details.