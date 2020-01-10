Becky Lynch reportedly signed a massive WWE contract extension in 2019

Rick Ucchino FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

The Man's payday has reportedly come around

Becky Lynch recently brought up the topic of her contract situation on WWE programming. The Man said she used the leverage of her expiring contract to secure a match with Asuka from WWE Management. It was December 30th when Lynch tweeted this:

It’s amazing what they’ll give you when you remind them your contract is coming up soon. More to say on Raw. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 30, 2019

Apparently, the whole angle was strictly storyline. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Becky Lynch signed a new contract sometime in 2019 worth $1 million a year. Meltzer could not confirm the length of the deal but did note that 5 years has been the structure for several recent extensions. If Meltzer's report is accurate, Lynch joins the likes of Sasha Banks, Paige, Edge, the New Day, and the Street Profits to sign new deals in recent months.

Becky Lynch is currently the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion in WWE history, and is set to defend her title against Asuka at the Royal Rumble. It's believed The Man will retain her Championship against the Empress of Tomorrow, setting her up for another marquee match at WrestleMania 36. Right now, the betting favorite is Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler, but a lot can change between now and April 5th.