Becky Lynch explains why she can relate to Shayna Baszler

Lynch is all set to take on Baszler at WrestleMania 36.

"The Man" had nothing but praise for Baszler, and opened up on how the two are similar in some ways.

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of ESPN, and The Man discussed various aspects of her feud against Shayna Baszler. The two Superstars are all set to face each other at WrestleMania 36 with Lynch's title on the line.

When Ariel asked Becky about who's the better pro-wrestler between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Lynch provided a detailed explanation while answering, and indicated that The Queen of Spades is the better one when it comes to in-ring skills. Lynch also explained why she can relate to Baszler on some levels.

This is something I can relate to with Shayna. Shayna was in MMA long before Ronda came along, and then Ronda came in. And then Shayna was in the independent, busting her a**, made it to NXT, she was the longest combined NXT Women's Champion, but then Ronda came in and got the main event of WrestleMania. I can relate to being in somebody's shadow and wanting to prove something to myself and everybody.

Becky Lynch didn't become one of the biggest Superstars in the company overnight, and had to grind her way to the top over the course of a few years. Her heel turn at SummerSlam 2018 kicked off a series of events that led to the rise of The Man, and Lynch's popularity shot through the roof in a matter of months. She ended up pinning Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35 to become the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. Only time will tell whether she manages to achieve the same feat this time around against Baszler.