Becky Lynch says she is fighting for the future of Women's wrestling

Rick Ucchino FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Becky Lynch working to help create true equality in wrestling

Becky Lynch shattered several glass ceilings in 2019. At top of the list was winning both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships in the main event of WrestleMania 35. That was one of four PPV events that The Man would main event last year.

The topic of her main event matches came up during a sit-down interview at CES 2020. Lynch was the guest of a forum on creating more gender balance in the business world. The Man called on her experience in the ring, saying every time she goes out there she feels like she has the weight of an entire gender on her back:

"A million guys have had terrible main event matches, but if I have a sub-par main event match, the question comes up - should women be main eventing?"

Lynch would go on to call that a load of crap, saying the entire locker room wants to be the absolute best. Naturally, everyone has off days, but The Man calls it unfortunate that all the women have to be on top of their game 24/7 until that's no longer a question anymore.

"We are in the position right now where we have to be extra, we have to work harder constantly, so that the future generations don't have to deal with that anymore."

You can see Lynch's entire interview at CES2020 here.