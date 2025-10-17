Becky Lynch to introduce returning 416-pound monster as her bodyguard against The Vision? Exploring WWE RAW possibility

  • home icon
By Parth Pujara
Modified Oct 17, 2025 18:24 GMT
What's next for Becky Lynch? [Images via Becky's IG & WWE on YouTube]

After what happened to Seth Rollins on this week's episode of WWE RAW, Becky Lynch may be in dire need of protection from The Vision. The Architect was ironically kicked out of the faction that he created by the people he chose. Bron Breakker led the charge in this shocking turn by hitting a Spear on Rollins.

Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman, who were taken aback by this development, eventually chose to side with Breakker, as the trio stood tall over The Visionary to close the show. Lynch was notably absent from the show, raising questions about her status as a member of The Vision.

The Man will likely follow in her husband's footsteps out of the faction, but given how unhinged Breakker and Reed are, she may need an enforcer to keep her safe. In an interesting possibility, Lynch may introduce Omos as her bodyguard against The Vision.

The speculation arose after their exchange on X (formerly Twitter). Big Time Becks reacted to the events at RAW by writing "I'm gone for one week..." in a post. Omos replied to The Man, stating that his services were available. Judging by her response, it appears that Lynch is considering taking The Nigerian Giant's offer.

The 416-pound monster was last seen on WWE television over a year ago, competing in the 2024 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Now, the Nigerian star could finally return to ensure Becky Lynch is safe from the wrath of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

The Nigerian Giant's potential inclusion in the mix would add an exciting dynamic to the ongoing storyline. Only a man of Omos' size and strength could pose a threat to the dominant duo of Reed and Breakker, making the 7'3" star the perfect candidate to serve as Becky Lynch's bodyguard.

That said, while it is a possibility, it is worth noting that this scenario is only speculative at this point.

Becky Lynch to lose her Women's Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW?

Becky Lynch is set to defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Alpha Queen scored one of the biggest victories of her career last week, defeating The Man via countout in a non-title bout.

Amid the drama surrounding her husband's eviction from The Vision, Lynch may be too distracted to focus on her title match. This could lead to Maxxine Dupri pulling another upset and dethroning Big Time Becks as Women's Intercontinental Champion next week. That said, this is also just speculation for now.

