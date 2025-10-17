Becky Lynch Reacts To Huge Offer From Missing WWE Star To Work For Her & Replace Seth Rollins After Betrayal

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have not had the best week, especially with the latter being betrayed on WWE RAW. This came after one of the biggest landmark wins of his career against Cody Rhodes. Becky Lynch has reacted to a huge offer from Omos to return and help herOmos, a WWE star who has not appeared on the company's programming even once in the last year, has now spoken up and offered his services to Lynch and Seth Rollins after the latter was betrayed and attacked by two stars he considered his proteges and allies, especially after a night where they had appeared to be on the same page about everything. The giant star has not wrestled on WWE TV even once since April 5, 2024. While he has wrestled in a few house shows recently, and AAA, now, this could be the perfect chance for Becky Lynch to bring him back as hired help. &quot;My services are available...&quot;Becky Lynch has reacted to the offer as well, postin and emoji that appears to imply that she is seriously considering the offer. Should Lynch bring the star in after Rollins' injury, there could be a new Vision forming, to deal with Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. Even if Heyman appeared reluctant when he raised the arms of Breakker and Reed, the fact that he did might be enough for it to be unforgiveable to Lynch and Rollins. &quot;🤔&quot;Omos being her bodyguard would be huge for Becky Lynch in Seth Rollins' absenceGiven that Seth Rollins is going through surgery, and potentially missing months of action, the best way WWE can deal with that is by finding a replacement to step into his place. With this offer from Omos to Lynch, the company may have found the perfect hired help to take his spot. The giant star would pose a sufficiently believable challenge for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, while also giving fans new matches that they have not seen. It would also be the perfect chance to bring him back to the limelight, given that he is healthy and has missed more than a year of action within the company, for seemingly no reason.