Becky Lynch is no longer in WWE; will she join AEW? What we know

Becky Lynch is officially out of WWE, as her contract with the company expired on Saturday, June 1. The former Women's World Champion and WWE were negotiating for months, but they never reached an agreement on a new deal, leading to The Man becoming a free agent on Saturday.

Becky Lynch informed the company about her intention to take time off since there was no agreement on a contract extension. Thus, fans can expect her to stay away from wrestling for quite some time while evaluating her options for what she will do next.

The Man is expected to get lucrative offers from both WWE and AEW, and given her status as one of the top female wrestlers in the world, she should most likely get one of the biggest contracts in wrestling history. The expectation is that she will return to WWE eventually, though.

However, it appears she is in no rush to make a decision on her future, so it should take a while before fans see her back in the ring. Meanwhile, Lynch will take time off to rest and promote her new book while continuing to negotiate with both WWE and AEW.

WWE has informed the former champion that they want to keep her long-term, and they remain frontrunners to re-sign her.

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan says Becky Lynch has 'earned the right to walk away'

Becky Lynch's future has been a hot topic in WWE, as The Man is considered one of the top stars of the company. Fans and wrestling veterans have shared their thoughts on what they expect Lynch to do next.

While speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, TNA legend Matt Morgan said Lynch 'earned the right to take time away.' He also said The Man could step away to do more work in Hollywood.

"I think she's earned the right to, if she wants to (...) step away, be a mom, maybe she wants to have another kid. It's her business. You know, it's tough when you have her and Seth [Rollins] both on the road. Seth recovering right now. She has certainly earned the chance to walk away," Matt said.

Even though she wasn't expected to be part of the title picture after WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch became the Women's World Champion after winning a Battle Royal on RAW after Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish the title due to an injury.

The Man ultimately dropped the title to Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia, ending her reign at 33 days.

