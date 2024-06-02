Becky Lynch's next step could be outside WWE, says veteran, but not in AEW

Becky Lynch became a free agent on June 1st after her WWE contract expired. Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan recently addressed her future, claiming there is no way she would join AEW.

As her contract expiration date approached, The Man dropped the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring. She later lost to Morgan in a Steel Cage match on Monday Night RAW before teasing about going away for a while with a social media post.

While fans have been speculating about Lynch's future, Matt Morgan believes she would return to WWE. On the Gigantic Pop podcast, the TNA legend pointed out that the former Women's World Champion could step away from wrestling to do more work in Hollywood and go on book tours. Meanwhile, he claimed Lynch would not sign with Tony Khan's promotion.

"I don't think she's going back to wrestling until it's WWE. I think if she goes anywhere, she goes to do some more stuff in Hollywood, acting, maybe her book tour, things like that if I had to guess. She's not going to AEW guys, no way. I don't see it," he said. [From 28:10 to 28:25]

Becky Lynch could step away to focus on her family, says ex-WWE host

Like Matt Morgan, former RAW Talk host Matt Camp addressed Becky Lynch's future on his The Wrestling Matt Show podcast. He also believes The Man would not join AEW.

Meanwhile, Camp claimed she could be stepping away from wrestling to focus on her family or even have another kid with her husband, Seth Rollins.

"I think she's earned the right to, if she wants to (...) step away, be a mom, maybe she wants to have another kid. It's her business. You know, it's tough when you have her and Seth [Rollins] both on the road. Seth recovering right now. She has certainly earned the chance to walk away," Camp said.

With Rollins recently signing a new deal with the Stamford-based company, it would be interesting to see if his wife will also sign a new contract with WWE upon returning to wrestling.

What do you think Becky Lynch's next step will be? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

