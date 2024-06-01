Tony Khan will attempt to sign major WWE star, says former employee, after becoming a free agent

Over the past few years, Tony Khan has signed several former top WWE Superstars, including Adam Copeland (fka Edge), Christian Cage, and recently Mercedes Mone. A former WWE employee now believes he would attempt to reach a deal with another top star whose contract with the Stamford-based company recently expired.

The wrestler in question is none other than The Man, Becky Lynch. The seven-time Women's Champion reportedly became a free agent this morning after her WWE contract ended. While former RAW Talk host Matt Camp predicted she might take time off to focus on being a mother, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci pointed out that she could go to AEW.

On the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, Carlucci claimed AEW CEO Tony Khan would not waste the opportunity to try to sign the former Women's World Champion:

Trending

"I think Tony would jump on, I think he would jump on Becky in a moment's notice, no doubt about it. And Becky and [Mercedes] Mone are really two different kind of characters if you will. Becky's a hard worker. Mone doesn't seem like she works too hard," he said. [From 12:06 to 12:22]

Check out the video below:

AEW star Chris Jericho addressed Becky Lynch's future following her WWE departure

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, AEW star Chris Jericho addressed Becky Lynch's situation. He pointed out that Tony Khan has the financial resources to enter a bidding war with the Stamford-based company. Hence, he successfully signed Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone, and Kazuchika Okada.

Meanwhile, he did not rule out the possibility of Lynch joining the promotion. Although he made it clear that he was not saying she would, the former AEW World Champion stated that she has the option and no one knows what could happen:

"Five years ago, Becky would have had no other options. I'm not saying that she's coming, but there is an option, and who knows what could happen, you know. No one thought that Jericho would come to AEW. No one thought that [Jon] Moxley would come or Bryan Danielson or Adam Cole or any of these guys that have come over," he added.

While reports suggest WWE is confident Becky Lynch will not sign with another company during her break, it would be interesting to see if an unexpected swerve could happen.

Do you think Becky Lynch will join AEW? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling while using any quotes from the first-half of this article.