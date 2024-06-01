Major Becky Lynch report breaks after SmackDown goes off the air

Becky Lynch is no longer with WWE. Her future had been up in the air as her contract was due to expire, as was that of her husband, Seth Rollins. New details are just being revealed about what happened with Lynch.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, as of midnight tonight, June 1, The Man is no longer signed to WWE as her contract has expired. Lynch is now a free agent for the first time in 11 years.

WWE signed Lynch to a developmental contract in April 2013. She last re-signed in 2021 and has now left following a title feud with Liv Morgan. Officials never worried that Lynch would "do business" or not.

Trending

Sources said no agreement or deal was reached at the last minute, but WWE officials have made it clear they want to keep the relationship going. According to the report, those in the company and close to Big Time Becks do not expect her to sign elsewhere as things stand now.

WWE sources said Becky Lynch communicated to them that she was taking time off. They said she was "class" to deal with.

Becky Lynch is expected to receive major offers, as industry sources have predicted she will receive the biggest contract offers of any woman in pro wrestling history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback