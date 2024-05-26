WWE abandons nickname for popular superstar

WWE Superstars often go through various changes to their ring names and characters. Coming out of the 2024 Draft, a significant change to one of the biggest stars of the company has been made very quietly, until now.

Becky Lynch made a successful heel turn in late 2021 as a four-time SmackDown Women's Champion. She began calling herself Big Time Becks, and WWE filed to trademark the new nickname, but they were faced with legal opposition from James K. Duck. Duck owns the Windy City Pro Wrestling organization and is also known as a character named Bigtime.

World Wrestling Entertainment has apparently dropped the other nickname for The Man. USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that WWE filed paperwork to abandon the "Big Time Becks" trademark on Friday, May 24.

Lynch has been a full-fledged babyface since Survivor Series: WarGames in 2022 and uses The Man as her nickname for the most part. The company's official merchandise channels have not featured any "Big Time Becks" merch for quite a while now.

Becky Lynch loses the WWE Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley retained the Women's World Championship over Becky Lynch in a 17-minute match that opened Night One of WrestleMania XL.

The Man then captured the gold weeks later on April 22 after winning a 14-woman Battle Royal for the vacant title on RAW, making her a five-time champion with this title. The title was vacant because The Eradicator was forced to relinquish it due to a shoulder injury suffered in a backstage segment with Liv Morgan weeks prior.

While faced with a WWE contract situation, Lynch put the title on the line against longtime rival Liv Morgan at the inaugural King and Queen of the Ring PLE on Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The 16-minute match ended with a new champion.

Dominik Mysterio played a role in the finish of Morgan vs. Lynch, which adds to speculation on future plans for Rhea Ripley's love interest. We should know more on which direction they are going after Monday's RAW, but Ripley is still out of action with a shoulder injury. Morgan is now in her second reign with this title.