Backstage report on Becky Lynch's WWE status amid concerning rumors

The current WWE status and future of Becky Lynch is a hot topic of discussion in the world of pro wrestling right now. A new backstage report has now provided a new scoop on Lynch's contract and internal plans.

The Man kicked off WrestleMania XL with a loss to Rhea Ripley, who went into the match with the Women's World Championship but was just forced to relinquish this week due to injury. Seth Rollins also lost his title at WrestleMania, and he was reported to be taking time off. It was also reported that Lynch would be taking time off with her husband, with the Wrestling Observer claiming she would be gone for the forseeable future.

It was revealed earlier in 2023 that Lynch and Rollins were among those with their World Wrestling Entertainment contracts expiring this year, with their deals set to come up in June. Big Time Becks noted in late March that she still had not re-signed to the company. A new report from PWInsider notes that officials are making it a point to ensure Lynch's new deal is completed before the current one expires.

A WWE source believes Lynch has around 8 weeks left on her current contract, but the accuracy of the timeframe was not 100% confirmed. The effort to re-sign Lynch comes amid major internal WWE changes and the Drew McIntyre situation.

Lynch is currently enjoying the successful launch of her second memoir. She revealed how she earned a major accolade just days after the book was released.

Becky Lynch addresses WWE rumors

The rumors and speculation on Becky Lynch's future have picked up following her WrestleMania XL loss to Rhea Ripley.

The Man has not appeared on TV since WrestleMania. She took to X this week to respond to a WWE advertisement for the European tour that kicks off tomorrow. Lynch seemed to address the rumors on her time off and status with the company.

"But the internet said I was taking time off. See you soon, Europe," Becky Lynch wrote.

Lynch is currently advertised to wrestle Piper Niven on the European tour. They have had two singles matches in the past - Lynch retained the RAW Women's Championship over the then-Doudrop at the 2022 Royal Rumble, then Lynch defeated Niven on the UK tour in June 2023.

