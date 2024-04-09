Why is Seth Rollins taking a break from WWE? Reported reason for his hiatus & potential return date

The RAW after WrestleMania XL proved to be a star-studded affair. However, former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was absent from this week's edition of the flagship show. The Visionary pulled off a stellar performance at The Show of Shows this weekend as he competed in two grueling matches before playing a substantial role in Cody Rhodes winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Following a stellar performance this weekend, The Architect is set for a well-deserved break. According to Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), Rollins will take a four-week break to recover from the knee injury he suffered earlier this year.

At the start of 2024, The Messiah defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal. While he retained the title, it came at a cost. The former champion suffered an MCL and a partial meniscus tear while performing a spot. The injury sparked fears about his availability to compete on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, The Visionary soldiered on and put on quite a show at The Showcase of the Immortals. The former World Heavyweight Champion will likely be out of action for a month and will probably look to win back his title upon his return. But for now, his focus will solely be on regaining prime fitness.

Expand Tweet

Triple H praised Seth Rollins after his incredible title match at WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins may have lost both of his matches at WrestleMania XL, but his lion-hearted performance captured the imagination of wrestling folklore. Despite competing in a grueling tag-team match in the main event of Night One, The Messiah put on a stellar title defense against Drew McIntyre before eventually succumbing to The Scottish Psychopath.

However, Rollins' most impressive display came during the closing stages of the Night Two main event when he came out wearing The Shield gear, which ultimately led to Roman Reigns' undoing.

Following his incredible performance, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H posted a tweet acknowledging and praising Seth Rollins' efforts. The Game praised The Architect for his hard work and for giving his blood, sweat, and tears for the sake of the business.

Expand Tweet

Having been somewhat of a mentor to Rollins, there is no doubt that Triple H is proud of all his protégé has accomplished. It will be interesting to see if Seth Rollins reinvents his character upon his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Did you enjoy Seth Rollins' performance at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion