Seth Rollins on a hiatus; timeline of return - Reports

Seth Rollins was probably the MVP of WrestleMania XL. He was a part of three matches and played a pivotal role in each one. After being a part of the main event of Night One and the first match on Night Two of the PLE, Rollins will not be seen on WWE TV for some time according to a recent report.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes teamed up against The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of WrestleMania. Rollins and Rhodes came up short on that occasion, setting up a Bloodline Rules Match for Night Two. On WrestleMania Sunday, Rollins lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre, who dropped the title moments later to Damian Priest.

Expand Tweet

The Visionary pulled double duty at the Show of Shows, fighting two matches while playing a pivotal role in Cody Rhodes winning his first Undisputed Universal Title in WWE.

After a hectic weekend, Seth Rollins was missing in action from WWE RAW. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, the former World Heavyweight Champion will be taking time off and is most likely to be seen after four weeks. It seems that Rollins has been dealing with several injuries and will need some time off to recuperate.

The star is one of the most reliable performers in the promotion and will look to recapture the World Heavyweight Championship upon his return.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Did you think Seth Rollins losing the World Heavyweight Title was the right move? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion