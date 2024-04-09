Triple H sends a message after Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship reign ends

Triple H had high praise for Seth Rollins after the Visionary's World Heavyweight Championship reign came to an end at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Rollins was the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion and held the title for 316 days before losing to Drew McIntyre in the opening match of Night Two of WrestleMania 40. However, the Scottish Warrior's victory was short-lived as he dropped the big gold belt to Damian Priest who successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

Seth Rollins played a major role in elevating the World Heavyweight Championship and defended it across weekly shows, live events, and PLEs. Following the end of his run, Triple H took to social media to praise him for a job well done:

How do you make steel and leather become a most sought after possession? How do you get men to give their blood, sweat and tears to attain it? How do you make it mean the absolute most? Seth “Freakin” Rollins,"- Triple H posted

Seth Rollins helped Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

While Seth Rollins was unable to retain his title at WrestleMania 40, the Visionary played a huge role in Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns in the main event. Rollins came out to help the American Nightmare in the Shield's gear, which led to the Tribal Chief focusing his attention on him, allowing Cody time to recover.

The Visionary is expected to take some time off after dropping the title last night. He suffered an injury a few weeks before WrestleMania but was able to make it and wrestle on both nights. However, he suffered losses on both occasions as The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated him and Cody Rhodes on Night One.

What are your thoughts on Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship reign? Discuss in the comment section and let us know!

