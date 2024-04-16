Backstage update on Drew McIntyre's demeanour in WWE, contract situation and status for upcoming major event - Reports

The WWE Universe continues to speculate on Drew McIntyre's future. New details have emerged from backstage on McIntyre's contract, demeanour, and status for an upcoming major Premium Live Event.

The Scottish Warrior's future has been up in the air since it was revealed last year his contract would be coming due this year. Drew was facing free agency to begin before WrestleMania, but after months of rumors, it was revealed that Drew had his contract extended due to injury and inactivity time. Coming out of 'Mania 40, it was reported that McIntyre has not signed a new deal, while company sources claimed the contract was up "within the next few months."

A new report dropped earlier today that said The Scottish Warrior still has not inked a new contract, and that the current deal is set to expire in five-six weeks. It was noted that the two sides have been in negotiations for several weeks but are still unable to reach the finish line on new terms. Furthermore, it was stated that if WWE and McIntyre can't agree on a new deal or extension, then he would be able to work for anyone he wants by late May or early June.

A new report from Fightful Select has also revealed that McIntyre's current contract expires before June. WWE sources say the 23-year veteran has been professional in handling the contract situation, even though things have moved along much later than many people expected.

The latest report also pointed out that The Chosen One is still being advertised for Clash at The Castle 2024, scheduled for Saturday, June 15, in Glasgow, Scotland, which is right up the road from McIntyre's hometown.

It was noted that WWE has continuously advertised Drew for the PLE while he is not yet under contract for the show.

WWE executive changes related to Drew McIntyre's situation

A heavily-covered topic towards the end of 2023 was Drew McIntyre's pending WWE contract situation. It was reported how officials hoped to sign McIntyre to a new contract.

Fightful Select reported that former Executive Vice President of Talent Dan Ventrelle only reached out to McIntyre in March when he had already been booked for a major WrestleMania match and a feud with CM Punk.

Ventrelle was released on April 11 of this year. WWE officials issued an internal memo to announce the departure while noting that Chris Legentil will help lead the newly reorganised Talent Development & Recruiting division. The memo also revealed interesting details on Triple H and Shawn Michaels's future.

According to PWInsider, one reason for these changes is moving people who have forged past relationships with the talents into Talent Development & Recruiting. The idea is that employees such as Altman and Legentil, who are already on friendly terms with the wrestlers, will facilitate the contract-signing process in a much stronger fashion.

Before Endeavor came along, it would have been very out of character for the company to let contracts get this close to expiring. However, recent changes and internal talk indicate that the company is trying to correct the issue.

Poll : If Drew McIntyre leaves WWE, where should he go? AEW and their partners such as NJPW TNA and places like GCW for special appearances 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback