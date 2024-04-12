What administrative changes have Nick Khan set into effect following WWE WrestleMania 40?

After a successful WrestleMania 40, WWE President Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Triple H are proceeding with storylines and angles for the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event in France in early May.

In the meantime, they are making changes to their Talent Relations Group, as Khan has informed that new executives have been brought in and will report to Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

"WWE has begun the process of reorganizing its Talent Relations group. Moving forward, Chris Legentil, in addition to his role in Comms, will help us in leading this new group. Matt Altman, in addition to his role in marketing, will be working closely with Chris to help this endeavor. Talent Development and Recruiting will now report to Shawn Michaels. All of Talent, which includes Talent Relations, Development and Recruiting will continue to ultimately report into Paul Levesque," a report from WrestlingInc. reads.

These changes come after Executive Vice President of Talent Dan Ventrelle reportedly left the company. Ventrelle joined WWE in September 2022 and was reporting directly to Triple H.

Nick Khan opens up about WWE - Netflix deal

The promotion continues to search for ways to expand, and one such move was the deal with Netflix, where the global streaming platform will start streaming Monday Night RAW from January 2025 onwards.

Nick Khan said Netflix made a 'robust offer' and they were not willing to 'play around in the best ways.'

"We felt it was a robust marketplace. Once you’re in the room, you have a chance to get people to do things they might not always do. Once we went in for that initial pitch meeting, it was clear there was a path here/ We didn’t give up that much money…I thought Netflix did not play around in the best ways," the company President said in a recent interview with The Town, via Wrestling Inc.

Triple H recently discussed the deal between Netflix and WWE and admitted that the streaming platform has shown interest in expanding its coverage of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT and also Premium Live Events.