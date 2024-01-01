Nick Khan announces WWE veteran's departure from the company

Nick Khan has confirmed the news that WWE's long-time Executive Producer, Kevin Dunn, is retiring. He reportedly sent a company-wide e-mail this morning.

The WWE President sent the following mail to announce Dunn's departure, obtained to PWInsider. Khan paid tribute to his decades of service to the company and expressed his gratitude for them. Furthermore, a couple of meetings involving him and Triple H have been scheduled for the afternoon at RAW.

Here are a few excerpts from the mail:

"After 40+ years of helping to build WWE and, hands down, the best production and media unit in the entire sports and entertainment business, Kevin Dunn, will be leaving our company as of today."

"When you see our product now, there is nothing that comes close to its look or feel – 52 weeks a year, three to four times a week. It is singular and truly special. No other company can or will do that, and that is because of Kevin and our media team’s hard work, smarts and determination. We are forever grateful to Kevin. He will always be a part of the WWE family."

"Paul and I will be having an in-person meeting with the media team at Raw in San Diego today at 12:00p PT and with our Superstars at 12:30p PT. We look forward to seeing many of you there – and we look forward to crushing 2024 together with all of you. - Nick Khan."

Kevin Dunn's role might be filled by in-house candidates Marty Miller and Chris Kaiser, while it was speculated that Triple H may be interested in AEW's Mike Mansury. It remains to be seen who WWE picks as its new Executive Producer.

WWE RAW Day 1 is stacked

The first televised show since Kevin Dunn's departure, tonight's episode of RAW promises to be a special one. The Day 1 edition of the Monday night show will be headlined by Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch will face Nia Jax in a grudge match, and Ivy Nile is set to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title. Triple H has also teased the return of a former champion, who reportedly isn't currently signed to the company. These are exciting times!

