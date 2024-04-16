Unfortunate update on Drew McIntyre's WWE contract

There has been an update with regards to Drew McIntyre's contract with WWE. The Scottish Warrior became champion at WrestleMania XL but only for a matter of minutes.

McIntyre was in action in the first match of Night Two of WrestleMania XL. He defeated Seth Rollins to capture the World Heavyweight Championship but became distracted with CM Punk at ringside.

Punk bashed McIntyre over the head with his cast and The Judgment Day's Damian Priest took his opportunity to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. Priest planted McIntyre with a South of Heaven Chokeslam to win the World Heavyweight Championship, after the latter had held it for just over five minutes.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Drew McIntyre still has not yet reached a new agreement with WWE. The report added that McIntyre's contract with the promotion will be expiring in the next five/six weeks.

It was also noted that one of the reasons the company made changes to its Talent Relations department a week ago, was to add Chris Legentil and Matthew Altman into the division to help create a better process for signing new talent and retaining existing stars.

Former WWE manager explains why Drew McIntyre will never leave the company

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell is confident Drew McIntyre will be staying with WWE this year.

McIntyre helped carry the promotion during the pandemic era and both of his title reigns were without fans present. It appeared that he finally had his moment at WrestleMania XL, but his obsession with CM Punk cost him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell revealed he believes McIntyre will be staying with the company for a long time. The legend claimed McIntyre will probably be in the promotion until he retires.

"He ain't going nowhere. That's great for fan talk and the WCW days, you could see that. He is not going. The only place for him to go is AEW. So he is going to ride WWE out until he retires, and I don't blame him," said Mantell.

Drew McIntyre almost was able to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship last week on RAW. He battled Bronson Reed, Ricochet, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way Match to determine the number-one contender for the title. CM Punk interfered in the match and Jey Uso capitalized to pick up the victory.

