Jey Uso sends a message for CM Punk after WWE RAW

Jey Uso has commented on receiving unexpected assistance from CM Punk on the latest episode of WWE RAW, where he won a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Jey has had a memorable weekend that started with him defeating his brother Jimmy Uso on Night One of WrestleMania 40. He also got involved in the main event of Night Two, where he took out Jimmy with a Spear in a memorable spot.

Main Event Jey Uso continued his winning ways even on the latest episode of RAW, where he took on Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed, and Ricochet in a Fatal Four-Way Match to determine the number-one contender for Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship.

Though The Scottish Warrior almost won, CM Punk interfered at the last moment by grabbing his leg, allowing Jey Uso to capitalize and secure the win. During an exclusive chat following RAW, Jey opened up about receiving help from Punk.

"You know why? It's because we bought ice cream together, Uce. That's why. We was watching hockey together, Uce. He was like, 'Hold up, man. My boy Jey out there got a lower hand.' Drew McIntyre. I'm gonna tie his shoes for him. What did he do? CM Punk. Gave me the assist. Passed it off to me, grabbed it, slam dunk, boomed on Drew," Jey Uso said. [1:20 - 1:43]

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for The Yeet Master in the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE Superstar Jey Uso on facing Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship

Elsewhere in the interview, Jey Uso also opened up about his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship clash against Damian Priest, the date of which is still to be determined. The former Bloodline member stated that he would not commit the mistake of underestimating The Archer of Infamy, as he knew how dangerous he and The Judgment Day could be.

"Shoutout to that boy, Damian Priest. Judgment Day. My eyes been on you, Uce. I know I have to bring my A-game to you. I ain't gonna take you lightly. But, guess what? Jey Uso is now in your city and now after your title, Uce!" Jey Uso said. [2:21 - 2:39]

Considering he is riding on a wave of upward momentum, it would not be a surprise if Jey manages to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Priest.

